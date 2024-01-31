Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Miraka Farewells Founding Leaders And Welcomes New Directors

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Miraka

One of New Zealand’s leading, sustainability-focussed companies, Miraka, has recently seen the planned succession in its governance.

Kingi Smiler, Maxwell Parkin and Mai Kieu Lien, are all founding Directors, who gave 12 years of dedicated service to Miraka. They stepped down from the Board at the recent annual general meeting having served the maximum term under the company’s constitution.

Kingi Smiler is the company’s founding Chairman and was the driving force behind the establishment of Miraka, as the Chairman of Wairarapa Moana, who are cornerstone shareholders in the business.

Under Kingi’s leadership and with the support of his fellow Board Members, Miraka was established in 2010, and has grown to become a global player exporting products to more than 25 countries abroad.

Miraka is also the first dairy processor in the world to be powered by renewable geothermal energy, making it a low-carbon leader globally.

“This commitment to environmental responsibility aligns with our Te Ao Māori value of kaitiakitanga, to not only produce high-quality products, but to do so in an environmentally responsible manner,” says Karl Gradon, Chief Executive of Miraka.

“Miraka is proud to be one of New Zealand’s largest Māori export businesses, with exports of $300 million. The founding Directors will be remembered as instrumental in the success and growth of the company.”

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Kingi Smiler, Maxwell Parkin and Mai Kieu Lien and wish them continued success for their future endeavours,” says Mr Gradon.

“Looking ahead to the future, we’re also delighted to welcome our new leaders to the Board. They are Te Horipo Karaitiana and Truc Le Quang Thanh who are the appointees of Wairarapa Moana and Vinamilk of Vietnam respectively. Nigel Atherfold was also appointed an Independent Director.”

“To have such a wealth of experience in agri-business joining the Board is a great asset for the Miraka whānau.”

“Our three new Directors join Bruce Scott and Debbie Birch who remain on the Board following their appointments in December 2022 and March 2023 respectively. Mr Scott was also elected the new Chairman at the new Board’s first meeting which followed the AGM,” said Mr Gradon.

