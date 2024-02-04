Five Lotto Players Win Second Division
Five lucky Lotto players will be starting the month on a high after each winning $50,884 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Rukaka Stationary & Gifts
|Northland
|Pak n Save Westgate
|Auckland
|Pak n Save Lower Hutt
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Nelson City
|Fresh Choice Roslyn
|Dunedin
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.