Five Lotto Players Win Second Division

Five lucky Lotto players will be starting the month on a high after each winning $50,884 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Rukaka Stationary & Gifts Northland Pak n Save Westgate Auckland Pak n Save Lower Hutt Wellington MyLotto Nelson City Fresh Choice Roslyn Dunedin

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

