Camembert And Brie Cheeses Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of E.Coli

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Waimata Cheese Company Limited in its recall of a specific batch of its Camembert and Brie cheeses due to the possible presence of E.Coli.

The following products with batch number 8367 and a best before date of 28/02/24 are affected by this recall.

Waimata Cheese brand Camembert

Longbush Camembert

Longbush Brie

Up-to-date details of products affected by the recall, including photographs, is available at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/waimata-cheese-brand-waimata-camembert-longbush-brie-and-longbush-camembert-cheese/

“The concern with these cheeses is that there may be E.Coli bacteria present,” says New Zealand Food Safety’s acting deputy director general Jenny Bishop.

“Symptoms of sickness caused by E. Coli include stomach cramps and diarrhoea. Some people feel sick and vomit.

“Most people get better within five to seven days, but the effects can be serious for people with weakened immune systems, including the very young, frail older people, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant people.

“E.Coli can travel easily and fast from person to person if infected people do not wash their hands properly.

“If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

The recalled products are being removed from shelves at stores nationwide.

E.coli was discovered as a result of routine testing. New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Waimata Cheese Company Limited to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Ms Bishop said.

