Honeywell And Hawks Partner To Help Improve Building Sustainability Efforts At State Farm Arena

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Honeywell

Honeywell today announced that it has become the Official Sustainable Building Technology Partner for the Atlanta Hawks and the award-winning State Farm Arena. As part of this multi-year deal, Honeywell will implement a series of high-tech upgrades to State Farm Arena’s building operations systems to help decrease energy consumption and emissions while increasing visibility and control of the indoor environment.

“We are extremely pleased that the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena chose Honeywell to collaborate on prioritising efficient, healthy and sustainable building operations at the State Farm Arena,” said Adam Joiner, Vice President of Global Sales for Honeywell’s Building Automation segment. “Our teamwork will help drive powerful change for the local community.”

To help optimise the court’s playing conditions while improving the fan and guest experience, Honeywell will upgrade the arena’s building management system with a new system that includes its Honeywell Forge software solutions. The software leverages machine learning to monitor energy use and will autonomously adjust the arena’s HVAC system to operate more efficiently, help advance sustainability efforts and regulate indoor air quality. This partnership further supports Honeywell's alignment of its business with the compelling megatrends of automation and energy transition.

“Honeywell’s technology provides us with the solutions and tools that we need to make our arena more energy efficient, help meet our sustainability goals and make the arena healthier for our fans, players and staff,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena Brett Stefansson. “With an approximate two million fans and guests visiting State Farm Arena each year, our building operations are fundamental to managing their experiences and improving our collective impact on the environment.”

Additionally, Honeywell will install secondary filtration in player locker rooms and fan clubs and will deploy specialised sensors to monitor levels of carbon dioxide, total volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.

As part of the initiative, Honeywell will also collaborate with the Atlanta Hawks to develop a community engagement program that offers STEM and Sustainability Education to metro Atlanta schools.

To learn more about the Hawks and State Farm Arena’s sustainability efforts, visit StateFarmArena.com/sustainability.

