Statement Of Issues Released For Farmlands’ Proposed Acquisition Of Seales Winslow

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Farmlands Co-operative Society Limited seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares of Seales Winslow Limited. Both parties manufacture and distribute animal nutrition products, including bulk and bagged pelletised compound feed for production animals.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Farmlands, Seales Winslow and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Farmlands/Seales Winslow’ in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 21 February 2024, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 28 February 2024.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 22 March 2024. However, this date may be extended.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

