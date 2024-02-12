Hawkes Bay Powerball Player Wins $8.3 Million

One lucky Powerball player from Hawkes Bay will be dreaming big after winning $8.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hawkes Bay.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the second Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just weeks after a $17.25 million Powerball prize was won by a player in Canterbury. The player is looking forward to investing their winnings.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Red Beach in Red Beach and on MyLotto to a player from Horowhenua.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Te Puna Four Square in Tauranga.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 01 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 02 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawkes Bay

