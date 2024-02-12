Visa Prevents More Than $270 Million In Fraud From Disrupting New Zealand Businesses

Auckland, February 12, 2024 – Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today announced that Visa Advanced Authorisation (VAA), its artificial intelligence (AI) based real-time payment fraud monitoring solution, has helped New Zealand financial institutions prevent $273 million in fraud from disrupting New Zealand businesses in a year.

Emerging technologies like Generative AI have coincided with a notable growth of phishing schemes worldwide, with a marked increase in enumeration and ransomware attacks.

Enumeration, the criminal practice that involves using automation to test and guess payment credentials such as account numbers, CVV2, and/or expiry dates during online checkout, continues to be an ongoing threat with a 40% increase in enumeration attacks in the first half of 2023.

Visa’s AI-based technology for risk and fraud management is the result of Visa pioneering the use of neural networks modelled on the human brain. Visa has several hundred AI models in production powering over 100 products and services, including Visa Advanced Authorisation, which can assess more than 500 risk attributes in approximately a millisecond to provide a real-time risk score of all transactions across VisaNet.

Joe Cunningham, Head of Risk for Visa Asia Pacific, said: “Preventing more than $270 million in fraud is an incredible testament to Visa’s AI-powered security capabilities, yet is also a sobering reminder that security has to keep pace with innovation. As new ways to buy, sell and move money become popular with consumers and businesses, they become equally popular with fraudsters seeking to exploit any vulnerabilities in the system.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Visa is planning to bring its real-time payment fraud prevention service to New Zealand this year to help financial institutions analyse transactions in real time and provide rapid risk assessments.

Visa’s real-time payment fraud prevention provides a multi-financial institution risk analysis feed uniquely built for instant payments. Deep learning artificial intelligence models are continuously enhanced to help financial institutions detect clusters of potential scam behaviours in real-time. APIs can be used to receive real-time transaction scores that can also be incorporated into existing risk and fraud management tools and processes.

© Scoop Media

