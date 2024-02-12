Southern Cross Travel Insurance Strengthens Leadership Team

Southern Cross Travel Insurance strengthens leadership team with Chief Underwriting Officer and Chief Legal and Risk Officer appointments

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has announced the appointment of Anita Samu as Chief Underwriting Officer and Greg Sparling to the role of Chief Legal and Risk Officer to support its New Zealand and Australian operations.

Recognising the challenges faced by the travel industry in recent years, Jo McCauley, CEO for Southern Cross Travel Insurance, said these two new appointments are indicative of a sector shift toward stability and growth.

Samu returns to the Southern Cross brand family in the newly established role of Chief Underwriting Officer, bringing her extensive leadership experience from previous roles at IAG New Zealand, Bank of New Zealand, and Southern Cross Health Society. With nearly twenty years working in the insurance and banking sectors, Anita has held positions in actuarial, finance, product, pricing and analytics.

“I’m passionate about bringing the worlds of finance, data, and analytics into an organisation’s planning and decision-making process. To be able to return to Southern Cross and share this passion is very exciting,” said Samu.

Experienced corporate and financial services lawyer, and governance and risk professional, Sparling joins Southern Cross Travel Insurance as Chief Legal and Risk Officer. This move follows senior leadership roles at Resolution Life (Australia and New Zealand), Cigna Life Insurance New Zealand and ANZ Bank New Zealand. As well as corporate roles, Greg has also experience within private law practices and the public sector in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

“It’s a privilege to be joining one of New Zealand’s most trusted travel insurers, especially at a time of regeneration for the travel industry,” said Sparling.

“We’re privileged to welcome Anita and Greg and the wealth of experience they bring to the Southern Cross whānau. Travel is now back in full force and these two appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in capability, to continue to support our customers on their travels.” said McCauley.

