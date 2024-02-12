Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Cross Travel Insurance Strengthens Leadership Team

Monday, 12 February 2024, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Southern Cross Travel Insurance strengthens leadership team with Chief Underwriting Officer and Chief Legal and Risk Officer appointments

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has announced the appointment of Anita Samu as Chief Underwriting Officer and Greg Sparling to the role of Chief Legal and Risk Officer to support its New Zealand and Australian operations.

Recognising the challenges faced by the travel industry in recent years, Jo McCauley, CEO for Southern Cross Travel Insurance, said these two new appointments are indicative of a sector shift toward stability and growth.

Samu returns to the Southern Cross brand family in the newly established role of Chief Underwriting Officer, bringing her extensive leadership experience from previous roles at IAG New Zealand, Bank of New Zealand, and Southern Cross Health Society. With nearly twenty years working in the insurance and banking sectors, Anita has held positions in actuarial, finance, product, pricing and analytics.

“I’m passionate about bringing the worlds of finance, data, and analytics into an organisation’s planning and decision-making process. To be able to return to Southern Cross and share this passion is very exciting,” said Samu.

Experienced corporate and financial services lawyer, and governance and risk professional, Sparling joins Southern Cross Travel Insurance as Chief Legal and Risk Officer. This move follows senior leadership roles at Resolution Life (Australia and New Zealand), Cigna Life Insurance New Zealand and ANZ Bank New Zealand. As well as corporate roles, Greg has also experience within private law practices and the public sector in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It’s a privilege to be joining one of New Zealand’s most trusted travel insurers, especially at a time of regeneration for the travel industry,” said Sparling.

“We’re privileged to welcome Anita and Greg and the wealth of experience they bring to the Southern Cross whānau. Travel is now back in full force and these two appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in capability, to continue to support our customers on their travels.” said McCauley.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Southern Cross Travel Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 