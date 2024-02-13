Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Warehouse Group Stores Make Historic Switch To Solar

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 10:01 am
Press Release: The Warehouse Group

It’s a little bit brighter today as the first 26 of The Warehouse Group’s stores and sites, including The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7, across Northland, Auckland and Waikato, are now enjoying the power of the sun.

Today marks the Warehouse Group’s first step in their transition to solar, following the announcement of their agreement with Lodestone Energy, that will see more than 250 sites across Aotearoa New Zealand switch to solar energy plans by the end of 2026.

The Warehouse Group’s Chief Executive Nick Grayston says “Going solar has been an important ambition for us to achieve across our store network. We challenge ourselves with something we call ‘The Tomorrow Test’ – which helps us take action to make improvements in both big and little ways, to be a more sustainable business. This is a significant milestone and we’re delighted to mark the occasion at our Kaitaia store, with the community that has helped make it happen.

“We estimate that today’s switch will reduce our Scope 2 emissions by at least 808 tonnes of CO2e a year - the equivalent of taking 175 passenger vehicles off the road yearly and steers us towards our goal of zero emissions in our operations by 2040,” says Mr Grayston.

To fuel its 26 sites and stores, The Warehouse Group have tapped into Lodestones new 64-hectare Kaitaia solar farm, where they will receive the benefit of 25% of the solar power it generates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Lodestone Energy’s Managing Director Gary Holden says that he shares the excitement for today’s launch, emphasizing the collaborative effort that made this milestone possible.

"Completing the construction of our Kaitaia farm was a big feat, thanks to Te Rarawa Iwi, the local community, our construction partners, and the wider Lodestone Energy team,” says Mr Holden.

To celebrate this sunny milestone, and thank the local community for their support, The Warehouse Kaitaia is today hosting a ‘Flick the Switch’ community event, where customers will enjoy a performance from a local group and some summer treats and giveaways.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Warehouse Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 