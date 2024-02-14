Wiise Signs Strategic Partnerships With Endeavour And Thyme Technologies

Wiise, the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced strategic partnerships with New Zealand technology solutions providers Endeavour and Thyme Technologies.

These new alliances will equip New Zealand SMBs with the right tools to achieve business success. Several organisations across Australia and New Zealand, including Capital Transport, Terra Mater Floors, and Business SA, rely on Wiise to manage their finances, automate operations, and get the insights they need to make the right decisions.

As the adoption of cloud-based solutions continues to accelerate, with public cloud services spending expected to reach NZ$3.8 billion this year, having a single source of truth and end-to-end visibility will be critical for New Zealand businesses to move forward and thrive during these challenging times.

Charlie Wood, CEO, Wiise, said the partnerships will enrich the company’s operations in New Zealand, enabling local businesses to access more robust, tailored solutions as they scale and leap towards streamlined operations and data-driven decisions.

"When we entered the New Zealand market last year, we felt it was critical to have a product actually designed for local businesses. Private businesses are the heart of New Zealand’s economy, and many of these companies are ready to move to the next stage and deploy more comprehensive and powerful business software.

“We’ve customised Wiise to be built for New Zealand businesses. We’ve included a fully automated payroll solution compliant with New Zealand’s Inland Revenue – Te Tari Taake department, and automated bank feeds that work with major New Zealand banks."

Tim Ryley, CEO, Endeavour, added that the new partnership will enable the company to provide further benefits to its valued customers and give them a competitive edge as they grow and expand.

"We’re very excited to collaborate with Wiise. Endeavour focuses on working with world-class software companies, and we’ve seen first-hand how Wiise’s solution can help SMBs improve efficiency, lower the cost of doing business and innovate. Microsoft’s Business Central ERP platform is very popular, and with Wiise, we can now offer another level of functionality out of the box over and above the already very good base Business Central platform, as well as tap into the Wiise partner ecosystem.”

Mathew Bland, Director, Thyme Technologies, said this partnership will positively affect the local market.

"At Thyme, our goal is to help people manage their businesses effectively and efficiently through good use of appropriate business management software, and Wiise’s platform does exactly that. Many New Zealand SMBs have outgrown older small business software and need something to take them to the next level, which Wiise has been designed for. We’re seeing increasing demand for cloud-based, SaaS solutions like Wiise, and we believe working together will unlock the next growth opportunities for local businesses."

The latest partnership is another example of Wiise’s commitment to New Zealand. In December, Wiise announced Employment Hero as its payroll solutions partner, enabling New Zealand businesses to automate and simplify their HR operations. The partnership aims to help organisations stay compliant with constantly changing employment laws and regulations.

The partnership with Endeavour and Thyme Technologies follows a series of milestones for Wiise, including a stellar year, which has tripled its revenue over the past two years, with 60% year-on-year growth, grown its team to over 40 staff, and secured a $16 million commitment from KPMG Australia.

About Wiise

Built for small and medium-sized businesses, Wiise is the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that helps move your whole business forward in one secure Microsoft platform. Manage your finances, automate operations, and get the business intelligence and insights you need to make the right decisions. https://www.wiise.com/

