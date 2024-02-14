Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Medical Council Announces Leadership For 2024

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Medical Council of New Zealand

At its first meeting for 2024, held yesterday, Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa | The Medical Council of New Zealand elected Dr Rachelle Love as its new Chair and re-elected Mr Simon Watt as Deputy Chair.

“Both members bring a wealth of experience and commitment to their roles, setting a promising tone for the Council's future”, says Chief Executive Officer, Joan Simeon.

Dr Rachelle Love (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa), is an otolaryngology, head and neck surgeon from Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Responding to her election, Dr Love emphasised, "Effective communication, relationship-building, and adaptability are crucial for navigating the evolving medical landscape. I am enthusiastic about contributing my energy to lead the Council."

Commenting on his re-election, Simon Watt stated, "I am honoured to continue serving as Deputy Chair and contribute to the challenges and dynamics of the health sector. I am committed to promoting equity in tackling the health sector."

Joan Simeon, the CEO of the Medical Council, commended both leaders, stating, "Dr Rachelle Love and Mr Simon Watt bring unique perspectives and a wealth of expertise to the Council. We are confident in their ability to lead the organisation through an era of significant change and progress in healthcare. Their dedication to positive change aligns seamlessly with the Council's vision."

Joan Simeon recognised the outstanding contribution made by Dr Curtis Walker, who ended his time as Chair, after nine years serving on the Council, five of these as Chair.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Medical Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 