Attivo Group Consolidates PR Function With Launch Of Tonic Communications

Off the back of strong growth and demand, marketing services company Attivo Group has formalised its public relations capability under a new trans-Tasman agency brand – Tonic Communications.

Led by seasoned integrated communications leader Georgia Coleman, who joined Attivo as General Manager PR in March last year, Tonic will focus on strategic consumer public relations, social media, influencer management, content, events and activations, both within New Zealand and in Australia.

Operating under its own name, Tonic will continue to work in collaboration with other Attivo Group agencies, while undertaking ongoing work and projects for its own clients. It will be headquartered in Auckland, but provide its expertise and services across both NZ and Australia.

Attivo Group CEO Cam Murchison said the move to operate the group’s PR function under the new brand followed strong demand for Coleman’s approach to strategic consumer communications throughout 2023, which in turn led to a raft of new business wins.

“We’ve already seen the market respond positively and clients benefit from the expertise provided by Georgia and her team, and are all excited to see these business solutions develop even further under the Tonic brand,” he said.

“As our clients continue to look for new and innovative ways to reach consumers in challenging conditions, it is important we are able to offer them the full breadth of strategic communications. We’ve always believed in the power of collaboration, and having our own, established PR agency brand allows us to continue those relationships while pursuing other opportunities and developing other capabilities outside of the group’s existing client base.”

With a wealth of experienced garnered from PR, creative and advertising agencies across New Zealand, Australia and the UK, Coleman brings a deep understanding for effective PR and communications, and the integral role it plays within the broader marketing mix.

“It’s exciting to see Tonic come to fruition after a successful period of growth. Over the past 12 months, we’ve witnessed a significant demand from brands – particularly within Attivo’s agencies but also our own clients – seeking an integrated, omnichannel approach to their marketing strategies where PR is pivotal,” she said.

“Today, having strategic and creative communications is more important than ever as an effective solution to ensure brands remain relevant with their audiences. With Tonic, our aim is to provide fresh thinking and ideas that will drive meaningful connections between brands and the people that matter most. Our team is more than just a group of skilled publicists; we’re integrated marketers and will ensure that anything we touch has a clear and direct link back to the core needs of our clients’ business.”



The Tonic Communications team have experience across a variety of sectors, including FMCG, QSR, retail, hospitality, health, travel, automotive, finance, technology, and non-profit.

For more information visit Tonic | Integrated PR & Communications Specialist | AUS & NZ (toniccommunications.co.nz)

Tonic Communications is part of Attivo, a marketing services group with agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., including 303 MullenLowe, Mediahub, Harvey Cameron, Farrimond, Deutsch New York and Hill Holliday.

