Vista Group Accelerates Client Cloud Adoption

Vista Group unveiled its accelerated cloud adoption approach and solution roadmap for cinema exhibition through to 2025 at its 10th client conference.

Centered around Vista Group’s commitment to building cinema solutions that enable exhibitors to drive visitation, improve revenue and operational yield, the business’s AI infused approach is organised around key client priorities: data empowerment, digital enablement, moviegoer engagement, and operational excellence.

“We designed our approach and roadmap based on extensive client consultation, our own technology and industry experience, and by seeking inspiration from beyond cinema. While we will continue to adapt to the needs of our clients, the industry and the broader environment, we are confident that the innovations will empower our clients to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences to their guests as efficiently as possible,” says Vista Group CEO Stuart Dickinson.

“The vision laid out by the Vista Group this week is very encouraging,” said Chance Robertson, CEO of Flix Brewhouse. “The new company structure focused on bringing the suite of Vista companies under one umbrella, pushing forward with Vista Cloud as the backbone coupled with full product integration and a willingness to be an excellent partner to other cinema industry vendors and service providers is exactly what is needed. We look forward to seeing Vista build upon this new and much improved foundation in the coming months.”

Vista Group’s Client Conference was held from the 12th – 15th February in Auckland, New Zealand. Exhibition clients from over 15 countries attended for a packed agenda of keynote presentations, panels, case studies and deep dive sessions addressing data and loyalty, pricing and promotions, concessions and dining, operational efficiency, digital platforms and channels, cybersecurity, the moviegoer journey, automation and self-service, practical business AI, Vista Group’s cutting-edge cloud solution and more.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The theme for the conference was ‘Connected Future’, bringing alive Vista Group’s purpose of creating the solutions that connect the industry and power the moviegoer experience.

“With most of our clients based outside New Zealand, we host these conferences to provide valuable opportunities to collaborate with clients and partners, and to create the best possible future for our shared industry,” says Stuart Dickinson. “The industry we serve is transforming rapidly as participants seek to create more integrated guest experiences beyond just the movie. We are committed to playing our part in cinema’s ongoing success, and I’m pleased we could share our insights and ideas to propel our clients’ businesses into the future during this most recent Vista Group Client Conference.”

Major sponsors for the conference included Coca-Cola, PAR Technology, The Boxoffice Company, Atom Tickets, and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

© Scoop Media

