Contact Energy Is A Big Hit With Recent Graduates

Contact Energy (Contact) has been named the most sought-after energy and utilities employer for graduates in 2024 by graduate recruitment specialist Prosple.

Every year, Prosple ranks Aotearoa New Zealand’s best workplaces for people starting their career and recognises employers that have demonstrated a commitment to Kiwi graduates.

Contact secured the top spot for the energy and utilities sector. The energy, broadband and mobile provider also came second in Prosple’s overall Top 100 Graduate Employers for 2024.

Prosple’s graduate employer rankings are based on a combination of graduate programme popularity, such as the number of applications submitted for a programme, and the quality of a programme determined by the satisfaction of those taking part in it.

Recent graduates surveyed by Prosple gave Contact an overall satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5, citing the work culture, the interesting and positive work, and development opportunities as some of the top draws for working at the business.

Contact’s Chief People Experience Officer, Jan Bibby says Contact’s top positions in the graduate employer rankings complement the organisation’s aspiration to be the most desirable place to work in the country, with a workforce that reflects Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Nurturing homegrown young talent is very important, particularly with a widening skills gap and aging workforce. At Contact, we’re committed to developing the next generation of workers who will help us meet our vision of building a better future by leading the decarbonisation of New Zealand,” says Jan.

Contact’s graduate programme is in its fourth year and is increasing in popularity. The programme enables recent graduates to gain valuable skills and experience working across different areas of the business – from energy generation to IT – over 18 months, while earning a highly competitive salary.

“In return, recent graduates bring new perspectives and ideas which help us shape the future of the organisation,” adds Jan.

Engineering graduate, Flavia Purnomo says she’s really benefited from the programme.

“Contact’s graduate programme is a great stepping stone to get into the renewable energy industry after leaving university. The programme has allowed me to learn different aspects in the geothermal world, not only limited to my degree, while receiving plenty of support along the way,” says Flavia.

Anyone interested in taking part in Contact’s 2025 graduate programme can submit an expression of interest here. Applications for next year’s programme open on 22 April 2024. More details about Contact’s graduate programme can be found on the Prosple website here.

