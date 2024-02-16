Achieve Youthful And Refined Skin With Shape Studio’s Latest Service, SQT Bio Microneedling

Shape Studio is a non-surgical aesthetic clinic that offers a number of treatments that are designed to enhance women’s confidence, helping women feel and look beautiful. The body shaping and sculpting experts have recently launched their latest service, SQT Bio Microneedling.

Microneedling itself has become an increasingly popular treatment, a minimally invasive skin procedure that stimulates the healing process. In turn, this helps keep skin firm and smooth. A standard microneedling procedure usually involves the use of tiny needles that puncture the dermis to instigate collagen and elastin induction.

However, Shape Studio’s new aesthetic treatment is a revolutionary approach to microneedling, utilising sponge spicules (containing minerals and nutrients) to catalyse skin surface microcirculation, with 3 to 5 million natural siliceous microneedles introduced. A normal microneedling procedure is unable to create as many micro channels as SQT Bio Microneedling can in one treatment.

While a prickly or scratchy sensation is to be expected, the procedure doesn’t actually involve needles like standard needling treatments. As a result, this means that there is no anaesthetic required, there’s no bleeding, and no skin breakage. This makes it an excellent option for all skin types.

SQT Bio Microneedling is considered to be 100% natural, with sponge spicules extracted from the freshwater sponge. It’s equivalent to 3 mechanical microneedling or 4 chemical peels, allowing the skin to be stimulated for up to 72 hours after treatment. This shortens the skin cycle from 28 days to 7 days, enabling quick and safe skin rejuvenation, and allowing the skin to effectively absorb topical skin care products by up to 3,000%.

The procedure is useful for treating a wide range of skin problems such as acne scarring, acne and congestion, sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone and redness, large pores, and more. Only lasting 10 minutes, Shape Studio’s SQT Bio Microneedling is a quick and efficient way to improve skin condition without surgery.

“Feeling beautiful starts with feeling confident in your own skin.” - Shape Studio

Shape Studio is a non-surgical aesthetic beauty clinic in Tauranga that is renowned for its cutting edge technology and solutions, helping hundreds of women feel confident in their skin and body. They are always on the cusp of what is new and scientifically proven and are committed to bringing powerful, safe, and effective treatments to the Bay of Plenty. To learn more about their cosmetic treatments, including SQT Bio Microneedling, and book a free consultation, contact their team.

