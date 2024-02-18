Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Northland, Wellington and Invercargill will be having a blast after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Kaipara, Wellington and Invercargill.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players from Matamata and Taranaki will also be celebrating after each winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Matamata in Matamata and on MyLotto to a player from Taranaki.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Due to the T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Wednesday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8.20pm.

