Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Seeks Proposals For Electricity Flexibility Services In The Upper South Island

Monday, 19 February 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower is seeking proposals from potential providers of non-transmission solutions in the upper South Island, to help manage growing electricity use at peak times.

Transpower Executive General Manager Grid Development John Clarke said growing electricity use in the upper South Island – the area north of Twizel – means investment in transmission infrastructure is needed, and Transpower is hoping to find a non-transmission solution that can help ensure we provide a reliable supply to this important region.

“Electricity use is growing as the population grows and people and businesses move away from fossil fuels,” he said. “Traditionally, we have built more transmission infrastructure as the need grows, but there are also other smart technologies that can help us cater to growing electricity supply and demand.”

“Flexibility services, like batteries and other distributed energy resources or agreements to help reduce electricity load, could either meet the need or defer the timing of transmission upgrades including major new lines, at an overall lower cost to Transpower customers.”

Several non-transmission solutions to manage electricity within local distribution networks are already in place in New Zealand. These include ripple control schemes, which can shift the electricity use of residential hot water cylinders on a distribution network to off-peak times, and batteries that allow power to be stored and released as required. Schemes that incentivise businesses to defer tasks like irrigation away from peak times in exchange for financial compensation are also in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Transpower’s Request for Proposals (RFP) to support the transmission network seeks solutions that could contribute up to an initial 63 MW of reduced electricity demand at peak times in the first year of operation, growing to provide potentially 150 MW of reduced electricity demand by 2031. The RFP asks for solutions that can be in place by 2029.

“We are very interested in hearing from potential non-transmission solution suppliers,” Mr Clarke said. “There may be a range of opportunities or technologies that can support and partner with us. For instance, if you can store or generate electricity, or shift significant power use to off-peak times, you may be able to participate in some way.”

Transpower invites interested parties to submit their proposals by 5 April 2024. The Request for Proposal document is available on the New Zealand Government Electronic Tenders Service (GETS). A webinar on the RFP is planned for Thursday 29 February and more information is on the Transpower website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 