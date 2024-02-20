Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Honey Strategy Resets Industry Ambitions For A Strong Future

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 9:07 pm
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

A plan to revitalise New Zealand’s honey sector and set it on a new, more sustainable and profitable path for the long term was launched today by the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Todd McClay.

The strategy project was initiated by Apiculture New Zealand and drew on extensive engagement with those working in the industry.

Nathan Guy, Chair of Apiculture New Zealand says, “the new strategy, Thriving Together: Futureproofing New Zealand Apiculture 2024-2030, has been developed with the aim of resetting the industry’s ambitions for a strong, sustainable future, one that reflects the growing maturity of the sector and provides a means to access resources needed to invest in that future.”

“The New Zealand apiculture sector has experienced extraordinary growth since mānuka honey’s antibacterial properties became internationally renowned, and in that time, honey has become a valuable export earner for communities throughout New Zealand. In the ten years to 2020, New Zealand honey export revenue increased five-fold to just over $525m.

“While we have seen the industry contract since then with a fall in export revenue and hive numbers, projected growth in the international honey market makes it clear there are compelling reasons for New Zealand honey producers to be optimistic and ambitious about the future,” says Nathan Guy.

The plan is based on three key pillars – Sustainability, Quality-Led and Consumer Focus – which support a goal of doubling New Zealand’s honey export value by 2030.

That goal will be enabled by strengthening industry leadership, creating a sustainable industry reinvestment model, making sure regulatory needs are met to enable future growth, and creating a unique and differentiating New Zealand honey story.

The strategy also considers what the industry needs to do to protect bee health and support beekeepers.

“While industry participants are facing significant challenges at the moment, we haven’t lost sight of the growth potential. New Zealand is a trusted source of high-quality honey, and commands premium prices for all its honey products, not just mānuka.”

Rob Chemaly, Chair of the Unique Mānuka Factor Honey Association says the strategy lays a strong foundation for all in the sector to capitalise on the opportunities for growth.

“The global natural health market for 2024 is estimated to be at least US$24 billion by 2030 with a forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. If we solidify our export structures and work together as an industry to continue to respond to what consumers want, New Zealand honey will be perfectly placed to continue capitalising on this growth,” says Rob Chemaly.”

The Chair of The Mānuka Charitable Trust, Pita Tipene welcomed the industry strategy.

“As kaitiaki for mānuka as a taonga species of Aotearoa-New Zealand the strategy strengthens the partnership we have with both industry and government. This confirms our collective aspirations for our unique honey to build a compelling mātauranga Māori mānuka story.

Apiculture New Zealand acknowledges MPI and the Sustainable Food and Fibres Futures (SFFF) fund for making this strategy project possible.

A copy of the strategy can be found here.

