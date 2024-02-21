Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Acer Launches New Swift Series Laptops Powered By AMD Ryzen 8040 Series Processors With Ryzen AI

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 8:48 am
Press Release: Acer

Acer announces new models of the Acer Swift Edge 16 and Acer Swift Go 14 laptops, blending AI power and innovative features in stylish thin and light devices:

  • Latest Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops combine enhanced AI experiences, Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11, and OLED displays in thin-and-light designs.
  • The latest additions to the Swift lineup feature AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series processors with up to AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics and equipped with Ryzen AI for versatile performance and support for Acer’s AI-powered capabilities such as Acer PurifiedVoice™, Acer PurfiedView™, and the new Acer LiveArt photo-editing feature.
  • The Acer Swift Edge 16 is crafted to deliver optimal performance without compromising portability. Encased in an ultra-thin and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that measures just 1.23 kg and 12.95 mm in height, the sleek design blends form and function while housing powerful hardware that can handle today’s AI demands and more.
  • The Acer Swift Go 14 is a powerful device that can handle the most demanding workloads with ease. It features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and Ryzen AI that delivers up to 60% improved AI performance from the previous generation to provide users with enhanced AI experiences on-the-go.
