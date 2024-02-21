New Zealand Claims Resolution Service Marks One Year Of Supporting Homeowners With Natural Disaster Insurance Claims

Since launching in February 2023, the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service (NZCRS) has registered 1,725 cases and helped homeowners to resolve more than 900 cases.

The NZCRS provides homeowners with free, independent support to help resolve their residential insurance issues resulting from natural disasters, such as the Auckland Floods, Cyclone Gabrielle and long-standing disputes still arising from the Canterbury Earthquake Sequence.

Carla Pell’s Eskdale property was destroyed last year in Cyclone Gabrielle, but she said the NZCRS made resolving her family’s insurance claim easy and effortless.

“The whole event was quite traumatic, losing our house and everything, but the NZCRS made what could have been quite a stressful time a lot easier.

“We gave them the information and left it with them. They did all the work for us and kept us informed. They went above and beyond what I believe needed to be done and ensured we got a better result than we were expecting.”

The development of the NZCRS responds to the recommendation in the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission’s response to the Canterbury Earthquake Sequence.

The knowledge and experience of the highly successful Residential Advisory Service (RAS) and the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS) were used as the basis for this service, with existing RAS and GCCRS homeowners transferred to NZCRS.

“Dealing with the aftermath of a natural disaster can be extremely stressful for homeowners and NZCRS is here to help. We support affected homeowners to make informed decisions and reach resolution at their pace.” NZCRS Director Darren Wright said.

The NZCRS has resolved 965 cases in its first 12 months, including 355 relating to the Auckland Floods, 312 resulting from Cyclone Gabrielle and 183 connected to the Canterbury Earthquake Sequence.

Satisfaction with the service has remained high with 88 percent of homeowners stating that they would recommend the NZCRS to others for the final quarter of 2023.

Mr Wright said it was important for homeowners who had been impacted by a natural disaster to seek independent advice.

“We are hearing of homeowners being asked to sign binding contracts in order to progress their claims, it is critical to seek advice before signing any documentation.”

NZCRS also helps homeowners resolve issues concerning the scope of works or the settlement that has been offered.

“If something is missing from your scope or the settlement is not sufficient, get in touch and we can help you navigate these issues with your insurer” Mr Wright said.

If you have concerns about your claim or are unsure about the process, contact NZCRS on 0508 624 327, email contact@nzcrs.govt.nz or visit www.nzcrs.govt.nz

