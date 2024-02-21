Naylor Love Enterprises - CEO Appointment Announcement

Naylor Love Enterprises Chair Jackie Lloyd is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruno Goedeke as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Goedeke replaces Rick Herd, who retires at the end of March 2024.

Ms Lloyd said Bruno’s extensive experience in the construction sector, including most recently as Naylor Love’s Regional Director for Auckland and Waikato/Bay of Plenty, position him well to lead the next phase of Naylor Love’s 114-year history.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Bruno from a strong pool of local and international candidates. He brings a deep understanding of vertical construction and the New Zealand market and is well known for his people-centric leadership style and commitment to Naylor Love’s culture.”

“I have certainly got some big boots to fill,” acknowledges Mr Goedeke, “but this is a fantastic opportunity to build on strong foundations and steer Naylor Love into the future.”

Ms Lloyd also paid tribute to Rick Herd for his leadership of the Company over the last 11 years.

“Rick has led an extraordinary period of growth for Naylor Love and leaves the organisation in very good shape. His contributions, not only to Naylor Love but in championing health and safety and industry reforms in the construction sector, have been significant.”

Mr Herd is confident that he is leaving the Company in good hands.

“It has been hard work, a privilege, and a joy to work with an exceptional team. I hand the baton to Bruno with a sense of confidence and optimism for the future of Naylor Love.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bruno Goedeke

· Appointed Chief Executive Officer Naylor Love Enterprises Ltd effective March 2024.

· Currently Regional Director – Naylor Love Auckland and Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

· Joined Naylor Love in 2005.

· Previous industry experience in New Zealand, UK, and South Africa.

· Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying.

· Post Graduate Diploma in Property Development and Management.

Naylor Love

· Naylor Love is New Zealand’s largest privately-owned commercial construction company.

· Established in 1910, Naylor Love employs more than 900 staff nationwide.

· Projects include commercial, residential high-rise, aged care, health, government, retail, data centres, education, hotel and tourism, with considerable expertise in heritage buildings, seismic strengthening and engineered timber projects.

· Current projects include New Zealand’s first IKEA store, Kiwi Property’s 295-unit Resido build-to-rent apartments, the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement, the Wellington Town Hall Redevelopment, a five-year copper pipe replacement project at Wellington Regional Hospital, Waipapa Tower 3 at Christchurch Hospital, ACC’s new Dunedin office, and a multi-stage redevelopment of Skyline Queenstown.

© Scoop Media

