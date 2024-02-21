Confidential Document Destruction Under New Ownership: Transforming Waste Management In Bay Of Plenty

Confidential Document Destruction, a prominent sustainable waste management company based in the Bay of Plenty, has completed a successful transition under the ownership of Te-Aumihi and Mike Odgen. Acquiring the business a year ago, the dynamic duo has undertaken a bold transformation, expanding services to encompass a comprehensive range of sustainable waste collection offerings. “We saw that there was real issues for many business owners who want to dispose of their waste but struggled with how to get it to the various recycling and reuse sites” said Te-Aumihi.

With a vision to revolutionise sustainable waste management practices, Te-Aumihi and Mike Odgen have infused the company with fresh ideas and innovative strategies. Under their management, Confidential Document Destruction has evolved beyond its core service of confidential document destruction to embrace additional sustainable waste collection solutions tailored to meet the growing sustainability needs of businesses in the Bay of Plenty region.

The strategic guidance of business coach Phil Holland has played a pivotal role in guiding Te-Aumihi and Mike Odgen through the transition process. Leveraging Holland's expertise, the Odgens have implemented strategic initiatives to diversify the company's service portfolio while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence and sustainability. “Te-Aumihi and Mike have been fantastic clients to help guide the growth in their business. They are both passionate and prepared to put in the mahi” said Holland.

Today, Confidential Document Destruction proudly extends its services to encompass confidential document destruction, e-waste disposal, fibre collection, and soft plastic recycling, catering to the evolving sustainability needs of businesses across the Bay of Plenty. By offering a comprehensive suite of sustainable waste management solutions, the company aims to streamline operations for its clients while championing environmental stewardship.

Te-Aumihi and Mike Odgen, embarked on their entrepreneurial journey after leaving careers in the Navy. Motivated by a shared vision and a passion for environmental conservation, they seized the opportunity to realize their dream of business ownership and make a tangible difference in their community.

Central to their mission is a commitment to sustainable practices and responsible waste management. Te-Aumihi and Mike Odgen pledge to uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship by guaranteeing the reuse of waste collected from businesses, thereby minimizing their ecological footprint and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come. “A key to this was to make it easier for businesses to sustainably dispose of the various waste streams. Phil has helped guide us and created relationships with MyNoke (who are the world’s largest worm farmers) and SaveBoard who reuses the soft plastics” said Mike.

As Te-Aumihi and Mike Odgen continue to lead Confidential Document Destruction into a new era of innovation and growth, they remain steadfast in their dedication to delivering exceptional service, fostering partnerships, and making a positive impact on the environment and the communities they serve.

For more information about Confidential Document Destruction and its range of waste management solutions, please visit www.confidentialdocdestruction.co.nz.

