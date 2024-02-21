Te Pae Christchurch Achieves Toitū Net Carbonzero Status

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre has been recognised as Toitū net carbonzero certified, reflecting the organisation’s ongoing commitment to leading the industry in world class sustainable operations.

Just one year after committing to the milestone - and almost two years in operation – Te Pae Christchurch has met Toitū Envirocare’s internationally-recognised standards of measuring, managing and reducing lifecycle emissions from its operation. From the design of the building and the use of renewable energy, through to the recovery and reuse of food waste and the installation of a chemical-free e-water system, Te Pae Christchurch has applied a broad range of sustainable solutions across its operation.

The achievement in the Toitū net carbonzero programme comes hard on the heels of Te Pae Christchurch’s win in 2023 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards (Community and Government Projects category) late last year. The awards recognise contributions, remarkable achievements, innovation, and best practices in sustainability and responsible tourism.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre General Manager Ross Steele says achieving net carbonzero operations reinforces the organisation’s commitment to being a sustainability leader in the industry.

“We’re exceptionally proud of what we’ve achieved in a short time,” says Ross Steele. “The Toitū net carbonzero certification, in addition to the international recognition we have received, reflects the commitment and hard work of our entire team. Many of our sustainability initiatives are being led by Te Pae Christchurch team’s younger generation, which underscores our commitment to creating a positive long-term impact and a lasting sustainability legacy.”

Another key factor in minimising emissions is our local purchasing policy, which prioritises purchasing from local organisations (currently 85%). Analysis of freight on purchased goods as part of our emissions calculations showed this to be less than 1% of our total emissions, which is a significant result.

Mr Steele says Te Pae’s sustainability journey has been a vital focus for the organisation – even as it manages a record-breaking level of activity and interest.

“We’ve been serious about sustainability since we first began planning at Te Pae Christchurch,” Mr Steele says. “Being able to achieve these milestones through such a busy period demonstrates the level of focus we are placing on every stage of our sustainability journey. The science-led approach, guidance and support provided by Toitū Envirocare, Aotearoa New Zealand’s strongest environmental programme, has been an important part of that.”

The next stage for Te Pae Christchurch in building a culture of environmental excellence is finding ways to help both partners and clients achieve their own sustainability goals.

“We want to bring our clients and suppliers along with us on this journey, working with them to minimise the environmental impact of every event we hold, and through every stage of each activity.”

“As the last couple of years have demonstrated, people still want to meet face-to-face, share knowledge and experience first-hand what this amazing region has to offer,” says Mr Steele. “It is up to us, as leaders in the event industry, to constantly monitor and measure, to innovate and to demonstrate best practice, so they can have that experience in the most sustainable way possible.”

“In that way we’ll enable our city and our region to enjoy the significant benefits of a vibrant conference and events industry, while ensuring we leave our environment and our community in a better place for the future.”

For more information on Te Pae Christchurch’s sustainability journey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTPUJ0aL54o

