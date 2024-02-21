Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Unveils Comprehensive Locksmith Guides For Three NZ Areas

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 7:36 pm
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide is excited to announce the launch of three new comprehensive online guides: Locksmiths Kapiti, Locksmiths Timaru, and Locksmiths Ashburton. These guides aim to assist New Zealanders in selecting reliable and professional locksmith services in their respective regions.

Each guide provides in-depth information about choosing local locksmiths, emergency services, and the latest in lock and security technology. They offer insights into the importance of qualifications, insurance, and guarantees for locksmith services. The guides cover a wide range of topics, including residential and commercial locksmith services, automotive locksmith solutions, CCTV installation, and advanced security systems like digital and fingerprint locks.

This initiative by TradieGuide reflects their commitment to providing valuable resources to help individuals make informed decisions about their security needs. The guides are an essential tool for anyone seeking trustworthy and skilled locksmith services in Kapiti, Timaru, and Ashburton.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 