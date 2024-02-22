Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Changes To RBNZ Executive Leadership Team

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:56 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Assistant Governor/General Manager Transformation, Innovation, People and Culture Juliet Tainui-Hernandez has resigned to focus on her governance career.

She will be leaving RBNZ at the end of April 2024.

Governor Adrian Orr said: “Juliet has capably led our people, culture and change areas since 2020. Her leadership, connections and vision for our people and organisation is admirable and we are very grateful for her contribution to Te Pūtea Matua. She’s been a fierce champion of our Te Ao Māori and Te Tiriti work – all while building our Auckland presence and championing our focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She leaves with our very best wishes.”

AG/GM Digital Solutions and Security John McDermott has stepped in as Acting AG/GM ahead of Juliet leaving. John Baddiley will be acting AG/GM of Digital Solutions and Security while John McDermott is acting in the role.

