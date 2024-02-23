Boomi Celebrates Highest For Ability To Execute In The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Integration Platform As A Service

Global software as a service (SaaS) company is recognized as a Leader in iPaaS for tenth consecutive time

Sydney, Australia – February 23, 2024 – BoomiTM, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced that Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader and placed the company highest for Ability to Execute in its Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). This will be the tenth consecutive time Boomi has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS. Gartner evaluated 17 iPaaS providers on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe that being positioned highest for Ability to Execute and recognized as a 10x Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS underscores our unrelenting product excellence, innovation, and execution as a team,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “We are pushing the envelope further than ever before to bring groundbreaking innovations to market for the benefit of our customers and partners worldwide, and it is gratifying to see the industry take note of our considerable achievements.”

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers across all industries globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, the cloud-native, unified, low code, scalable, open, secure, and intelligent Boomi platform helps organizations quickly and easily accelerate business outcomes.

Boomi recently announced significant updates to its platform and business, including:

Product Innovation

Event Streams – Available through Boomi and in AWS Marketplace , the multi-tenant enterprise message queuing and streaming service allows organizations to create integrations that are more resilient, scalable, and real-time than traditional point-to-point integration processes.

– Available through Boomi and in , the multi-tenant allows organizations to create integrations that are more resilient, scalable, and real-time than traditional point-to-point integration processes. Boomi AI – Leveraging deidentified metadata, patterns, and best practices from 200 million integrations made with the Boomi platform, Boomi AI offers a simplified user experience that harnesses generative AI to connect and integrate applications, data, processes, people, and things across organizations.

– Leveraging deidentified metadata, patterns, and best practices from 200 million integrations made with the Boomi platform, offers a simplified user experience that harnesses generative AI to connect and integrate applications, data, processes, people, and things across organizations. Boomi GPT – The first offering available in the Boomi AI suite, Boomi GPT brings a simple, conversational experience to the Boomi platform. With Boomi GPT, organizations can harness the power of generative AI to integrate and automate faster than ever before, further democratizing innovation and accelerating business outcomes.

– The first offering available in the Boomi AI suite, brings a simple, conversational experience to the Boomi platform. With Boomi GPT, organizations can harness the power of generative AI to integrate and automate faster than ever before, further democratizing innovation and accelerating business outcomes. AI Patents – This year Boomi achieved two new technology patents in the field of AI that challenge the existing paradigms inherent when constructing integration processes. These patents provide additional testament to the company’s innovation leadership and dedication of its talented team of engineers, scientists, and innovators.

– This year Boomi achieved in the field of AI that challenge the existing paradigms inherent when constructing integration processes. These patents provide additional testament to the company’s innovation leadership and dedication of its talented team of engineers, scientists, and innovators. New ISO Certifications – Boomi’s ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to information security and privacy compliance. As one of the only iPaaS vendors that is also FedRAMP Authorized, Boomi is consistently evolving to ensure its compliance security and privacy programs continue to meet the stringent regulatory standards set by governments and its more than 20,000 worldwide customers.

– Boomi’s demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to information security and privacy compliance. As one of the only iPaaS vendors that is also FedRAMP Authorized, Boomi is consistently evolving to ensure its compliance security and privacy programs continue to meet the stringent regulatory standards set by governments and its more than 20,000 worldwide customers. StateRAMP Authorization – Achieving StateRAMP Authorization reflects Boomi’s unwavering commitment to data security and compliance, and to delivering a secure and reliable solution that government agencies can rely on to safeguard their data and operations.

Business Growth

Global Growth – Boomi continues to expand globally with recently opened offices in Vancouver , Barcelona , Bengaluru , and a new headquarters based in Conshohocken, PA .

– Boomi continues to expand globally with recently opened offices in , , , and a new . Leadership Expansion – To help usher Boomi into its next stage of growth, the company welcomed several new executive leaders throughout the past year with experience from Adobe, Business Objects, CA Technologies, Citrix, Marketo, Salesforce, and SAP.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Boomi has won numerous awards for product innovation and being an employer of choice, including being named to the 2024 list of Best Places to Work by Built In and the CRN Cloud 100 list for innovation in cloud-based technology development. In addition, Boomi has received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years, was named a Fire Award honoree for innovation by the Philadelphia Business Journal and a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the American Business Awards for Company of the Year in 2023. Boomi has also been recognized by The Software Report as a Top 100 Software Company and for having one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs.

To learn more, read the Gartner report: “Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service.”

Additional Resources

Learn more about what Boomi’s placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS means

about what Boomi’s placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS means Follow Boomi on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Keith Guttridge, Andrew Comes, Shrey Pasricha, Max van den Berk, Andrew Humphreys, February 19, 2024

Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi in 2014-2019. The report was previously titled as Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service from 2017-2021 and in 2014. The report was titled as Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide in 2015 & 2016 and as Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide in 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Note: Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi from 2014 to 2019.

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

© 2024 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

