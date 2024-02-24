Whangārei Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Whangārei will be pinching themselves after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was on MyLotto to a player from Whangārei.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

