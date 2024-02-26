Vertiv Appoints Multimedia Technology As Australian IT Distributor

SYDNEY, Australia. [26th February 2024] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it has appointed Multimedia Technology (MMT) as distributor of Vertiv’s full portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services in Australia.

Headquartered in Melbourne, MMT is one of Australia’s leading technology distributors, specialising in IT, AV, software and communications technologies. With more than 50 vendors, and more than 5,300 organisations in its active partner network, MMT expedites technology delivery across organisations ranging from small and medium businesses to enterprise and defence organisations.

MMT sees the new agreement with Vertiv as an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the field of AI-driven digital transformation.

“We’ve all seen AI and particularly generative AI advance quickly, and the critical infrastructure needed to power and cool it needs to be just as closely watched. We know all too well the damaging effect power interruption and heat creation in high density computing can have on hardware and data,” said Johan Meyer, CEO at MMT. “Our IT partners rely on us to deliver a full IT solution that will perform no matter what. So, it became clear that an alliance with Vertiv was the logical next step.

“This forms part of a broader strategy to deepen our IT capability. Our system integrators and managed service providers are seeking to address their power supply and cooling concerns when helping businesses leverage their IT and AI deployments. With Vertiv, we’re extending expert support in this space by removing the pain points in hardware procurement and creating a more streamlined experience for our channel partners,” continued Meyer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

MMT and its Australian IT partners will have access to Vertiv’s full product portfolio, from single-phase UPS (uninterruptible power supply), precision cooling and racks to fully integrated and modular solutions, including the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ 2-M and the newly launched Vertiv™ SmartRow2™ – both self-contained data centres designed for edge computing applications.

“MMT offers a breadth of solutions that align seamlessly with Vertiv’s suite of critical infrastructure solutions, supporting the ever-growing demands of IT and AI-related workloads,” said LuLu Shiraz, Sales Director, ANZ at Vertiv. “Choosing to partner with MMT was a natural decision, given their customer-centric approach as a distributor. This partnership will leverage our market-leading solutions, solidifying our position as leaders in the industry.”

In addition to working with MMT, Vertiv will continue to work with trusted electrical and mechanical distributor Orion, supporting channel partners and contractors on their customer’s power and cooling requirement.

###

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Scoop Media

