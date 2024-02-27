ASB Reduces 18-month Mortgage Rate To 6.89%

ASB has today reduced its 18-month fixed home lending rate by 26 basis points from 7.15% to 6.89%, effective immediately. This is the lowest 18-month rate across the major banks.

The following can be attributed to ASB Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd.

“This competitive 18-month rate will be good news for people looking to hedge their bets in the current economic environment. Whilst we don’t know the direction of the OCR, wholesale rates remain elevated and the geo-political environment remains volatile. Our 18-month rate may appeal to customers who want to balance security with flexibility.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media