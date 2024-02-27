ASB Reduces 18-month Mortgage Rate To 6.89%

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 9:32 am Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB has today reduced its 18-month fixed home lending
rate by 26 basis points from 7.15% to 6.89%, effective
immediately. This is the lowest 18-month rate across the
major banks.
The following can be attributed to ASB
Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam
Boyd.
“This competitive 18-month rate will be good
news for people looking to hedge their bets in the current
economic environment. Whilst we don’t know the direction
of the OCR, wholesale rates remain elevated and the
geo-political environment remains volatile. Our 18-month
rate may appeal to customers who want to balance security
with
flexibility.”
