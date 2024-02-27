Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
academyEX And Ministry Of Social Development’s Digital Passport Wins Global Innovation And Impact Award

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 6:12 pm
Press Release: academyEX

academyEX and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), has had an impressive win on the global stage at the World Summit Awards. In a remarkable achievement for New Zealand's Edtech sector, pioneering learning platform, Digital Passport, has been honoured with the prestigious Innovation and Impact Award.

Digital Passport took home the top achievement in the Government and Citizen Engagement category, triumphing over other shortlisted initiatives from around the world. This global accolade highlights the platform's significant positive impact on societal challenges, particularly in empowering job seekers with digital and job-ready skills to secure employment.

The World Summit Awards recognises digital initiatives that significantly contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including quality education, decent work and economic growth and reduced inequalities.

“This recognition from the World Summit Awards is a testament to the magic that happens when industry and government work together to create innovative solutions that are good for business and good for the individuals at the heart of the learning,” says Frances Valintine, Founder of academyEX.

Launched in mid-2023, Digital Passport offers free learning modules focused on digital literacy and essential skills for the job market. With over 4,200 New Zealanders enrolled in Digital Passport and over 40,000 sessions, the initiative has already shown a profound ability to support individuals in building new capabilities, marking a significant step towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

“Digital skills and soft skills are what employers need job seekers to be equipped with. We’ve worked with academyEX to make relevant learning accessible to New Zealanders no matter where they live to increase their options for employment, earning and ongoing engagement in the workforce,” says Amanda Nicolle, Director Industry Partnerships Ministry of Social Development.

The award ceremony, set to take place in Patagonia, Chile, in April, will see Digital Passport alongside other winners from forty countries, showcasing the best in global innovation and technology.Placing academyEX and Ministry of Social Development at the forefront of global Edtech innovation.

