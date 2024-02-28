Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ballantynes Select Opens In Invercargill

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: Ballantynes


Christchurch headquartered department store and online retailer, Ballantynes, is on Friday opening its fourth New Zealand retail store Ballantynes Select in the heart of Invercargill’s CBD.

Ballantynes Select ranges a curated, smaller selection of fashion, accessories and gifting from its flagship Christchurch store – a best of the best under one roof.

The Select range includes international anchor brands such as RM Williams; the Trelise Cooper suite of brands; Superdry and Saben, with new brands expected to be featured frequently.

Four local staff have been hired to manage the store, led by Store Manager, Norman Ferreira.

Customers of the new store from 1 – 3 March go in the draw to win exciting prizes from much loved brands such as Kowtow and Gazman.

Ballantynes chief executive Maria O’Halloran said: “I’d like to offer a well-deserved thank you to our wonderful staff and the store fit-out team who have helped us get to this point.

“Our customers have been asking for a physical store in Southland for a while now, and it’s a special feeling to be able to answer that call, and bring Southlanders their own, carefully curated selection of the Ballantynes offering.”

Renowned Kiwi fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper, who has a long-standing partnership with Ballantynes said: “I’m delighted to see the continued growth of fashion in Southland, and to be on this journey with Ballantynes Select, making my offering more accessible for lovers of fashion in regional New Zealand.”

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said: “It’s a sign of the strength of the city of Invercargill that it’s attracting inspiring retailers like Ballantynes. The new Ballantynes Select store will add to the vibrancy of the shopping experience at Invercargill Central and this is exciting news for both the local economy and the city’s people.”

The Invercargill expansion was announced late in 2023.

