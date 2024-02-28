Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Statement Of Issues Released For NZ Post’s Application To Acquire Certain Courier Business Assets Of PBT

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to an application from NZ Post seeking clearance for it to acquire PBT Group Limited’s existing contracts with businesses who have signed contracts to use PBT’s courier services.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from NZ Post, PBT and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘NZ Post/PBT’ in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 13 March 2024, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 20 March 2024.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 30 April 2024. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

