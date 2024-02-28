ANZIIF Kicks Off 2024 With A Salute To Industry Professionalism And Flagship Events

ANZIIF kicks off 2024 with a salute to industry professionalism and flagship events – Allianz Donna Walker Awards and Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon

In 2024, the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to host the Allianz Donna Walker Awards and the ANZIIF Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon.

The Donna Walker Awards, sponsored by Allianz, aims to celebrate individuals who promote diversity and inclusion throughout the insurance industry and contribute to the development of insurance professionalism.

Launched in 2021, the awards recognise one professional in each of two categories: Inspiring Leadership and Emerging Talent.

Entrants may self-nominate or nominate a colleague who has championed professionalism, leadership, diversity and inclusion, and commitment to the insurance industry.

In 2024, submissions will be accepted in writing only, and entries remain open to everyone working in the insurance industry regardless of sector or title.

Allianz Managing Director Richard Feledy says the company is proud to support these awards named in memory of the late Donna Walker.

“Donna was Allianz’s Chief Technical Officer, but also a champion of diversity and inclusion (D&I) who contributed enormously to the insurance industry,” Feledy says.

“At Allianz, we aim to foster a culture of belonging knowing that an inclusive work environment can lead to greater levels of engagement, and diverse perspectives can help support innovation and better business outcomes.

“We are excited to reward aspiring and existing leaders who achieve outstanding D&I results within their team and organisation.”

ANZIIF will announce the winners of the Allianz Donna Walker Awards on 28 May at its annual Diversity and Inclusion event, which returns in 2024 as a luncheon.

The Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon will undoubtably be an enjoyable event bringing industry leaders and diversity advocates together to discuss strategies for creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace in the insurance and finance industries.

"The ANZIIF Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon is a great opportunity to focus on creating cultures of inclusion and belonging and to acknowledge that active commitments to such cultures make a real difference for our people and our customers," says ANZIIF CEO Katrina Shanks.

“There is still some way to go in the insurance industry to achieve gender parity, cultural diversity and proportional representation of disabled, LGBTQIA+ and Indigenous Australians.

“However, the Luncheon is a great forum to hear from an interesting panel, engage in insightful discussions and share best practices for promoting diversity and inclusion, with the aim of creating a more welcoming and supportive environment for all employees.”

The ANZIIF Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon will take place on 28 May in Sydney and Online.

ANZIIF acknowledges the generous support of platinum sponsor CHU Underwriting Agencies without which the Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon would not be possible.

