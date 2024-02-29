Prime Video Reveals Global Success Of Spanish Language Series And Movies As Stars Walk The Carpet In Madrid

Spanish language content is taking the world by storm, and Prime Video has today revealed that the top three of the ten most-watched Spanish Originals of 2023 received, on average, 80% of streams outside of Spain, setting a new bar for Prime Video’s international viewership of non-English language content. Coinciding with the season finale of Prime Video’s first weekly live entertainment show Operación Triunfo, and the launch of highly-anticipated series adaption of the first book in Juan Gómez-Jurado's hit trilogy, Red Queen (‘Reina Roja’), Prime Video has published its top 10 most-watched Spanish-language Original movies and series of 2023, looking back on a breakout year for Prime Video’s Spanish language original content.

Top 10 most-watched Spanish-language Original movies and series on Prime Video in 2023:

My Fault / ‘Culpa mia’ (Movie, Spain, June 2023)* Awareness (Movie, Spain, Oct 2023)* Sayen (Movie, Chile, March 2023) The Initiated / ‘Los iniciados’ (Movie, Colombia, July 2023) Los Farad (TV Series, Spain, Dec 2023)* The Head of Joaquin Murrieta / ‘La cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta’ (TV Series, Mexico, Feb 2023) Sayen: Desert Road / ‘Sayen: La ruta seca’ (Movie, Chile, Oct 2023) No Traces / ‘Sin huellas’ (TV Series, Spain, March 2023) Barrabrava Season 1 (TV Series, Argentina, June 2023) De viaje con los Derbez Season 3 (TV Series, Mexico, Nov 2023)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

My Fault (‘Culpa mia’), based on Mercedes Ron's best-selling Culpables book trilogy, became Prime Video’s biggest non-English language launch in Prime Video history since its release, ranking in the Top Ten Most Watched Titles in over 190 countries including U.S., UK, Australia, India, Argentina and France. In 2023, almost 90% of total streams for the title came from outside Spain, the movie’s country of origin. As recently announced, production has wrapped on sequel, Your Fault (‘Culpa tuya’), which will launch exclusively on Prime Video.

Recently launched thriller series Los Farad has become the most-watched Spanish-language Original Series on Prime Video globally. Starring Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua, Los Farad is an action-packed series set in 1980s Marbella following Oskar (Herrán) when he is introduced into a family that offers him a new future, but in the most unexpected of trades: arms trafficking.

The highly-anticipated Spanish Original series Red Queen (‘Reina Roja’), the seven-episode TV adaptation of the first book in Juan Gómez-Jurado's hit trilogy, launches on February 29 and enjoyed its World Premiere at Madrid’s iconic Teatro Fernán Gómez on Monday night with cast members Victoria Luengo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Àlex Brendemühl, Nacho Fresneda, Celia Freijeiro, directors Koldo Serra and Julián de Tavira and Spanish celebrities including the stars of Operación Triunfo, joining James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals, to watch the first episodes.

“In the last few years we’ve focused on ensuring our Spanish language content can be enjoyed by customers wherever they are in the world,” said James Farrell, Vice President, International Originals at Prime Video. “It’s been so gratifying to see that strategy pay off with movies like Culpa mia and series like Los Farad in Spain, and Latin American successes such as Sayen becoming the most-watched film from the region, transcending borders to become an international hit beyond Chile. With such a strong slate of original series on the horizon, starting with the truly original Reina Roja, we look forward to seeing the reaction of Spanish-speaking customers and fans around the world.”

This news comes a week after highly-popular talent show Operación Triunfo was renewed for a second season after its record-breaking debut season which saw more than 3.5 million estimated unique viewers tuning in over 14 weeks, with 85% of them returning weekly whilst attracting an increasing number of new streamers throughout. Customers embraced Operación Triunfo at unprecedented levels during the latest season, setting new records for Prime Video including the highest engagement online and across social media, with 8.6 million votes and 1.6 million registrations on the app, as well as 5 billion views of the #OT2023 trend on TikTok.

“2024 has started with a bang in Spain with the recent finale of Operación Triunfo cementing its status as a truly iconic series,” added Maria José Rodriguez, Head of Spanish Originals at Prime Video. “The launch of our next ambitious Spanish series, Reina Roja, on Prime Video this week will continue the momentum and get customers across the country talking again. It’s been no surprise to me that customers around the world have embraced our Spanish originals and we have a lot more to come in 2024.”

Red Queen (‘Reina Roja’) is the TV adaptation of the first book in Juan Gómez-Jurado's hit trilogy (Reina Roja, Loba Negro, Rey Blanco), directed by Koldo Serra and starring Victoria Luengo (Antidisturbios, Historias para no dormir) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist, Antidisturbios). With an IQ of 242, Antonia Scott is officially the smartest person on Earth. Her intelligence made her the “Red Queen” of a secret and experimental police project, but what seemed like a gift became a curse, and she ended up losing everything. Red Queen (‘Reina Roja’) is a haunting thriller set in Madrid, a city that plays a central role to the story, and combines the urgency and action of the investigation with the juicy and witty chemistry between its two main characters. The new series launches globally on Prime Video on February 29.

Spanish Originals like Awareness, My Fault (‘Culpa mia’), Los Farad and Red Queen (‘Reina Roja’) are just a few of the thousands of series and movies available in Prime Video's catalog in Spain, which includes other successful Spanish Originals such as Mañana es hoy, Romancero, No Traces (‘Sin huellas’), A Private Affair (‘Un asunto privado’), and G.E.O: Más allá del límite,; forthcoming launches like Hildegart and a continuation of the smash Colombian series Ugly Betty (Betty La Fea); as well as award-winning and critically acclaimed Original series such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Wheel of Time, The Boys, Mr & Mrs Smith, Saltburn and Reacher, as well as licensed content.

© Scoop Media

