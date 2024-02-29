Tech Recruiters Complete Merger To Create Aotearoa’s Largest Locally-owned Tech Recruitment Business

Recruitment agencies Potentia and Crew Technology Recruitment have completed a merger, creating Aotearoa’s largest locally-owned tech recruitment business, with 50+ people.

Providing national coverage across the country's main tech hubs, Potentia (who has offices in Auckland and Wellington) and Crew (who is based in Christchurch and Dunedin) will remain separate brands within the Potentiate Group.

While there are no operational changes on a day-to-day basis, the merger will create efficiencies, more opportunities and most importantly, provide better access to jobs and talent nationwide.

Potentia Managing Director, Guy Day, comments “Having successfully operated in the North Island for almost 20 years, it was a natural next step for us to expand our footprint down South. When the opportunity came to talk to Crew, it was a no-brainer for us to make this happen, especially with them already having such an established presence in the South Island.”

Crew Director, Tom Sweeney, adds “We are thrilled to unite with Potentia, merging two tech recruitment leaders! We will utilise our brands, our experience, and maximise our synergies to offer unmatched value to clients and candidates across Aotearoa.”

