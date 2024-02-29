Trade Me Opens Pop-up To Give Pre-loved Garments A Secondhand Spin

Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa: With 87% of Kiwi shopping secondhand in the past six months, according to new data from Trade Me, it’s evident that pre-loved is in now, more than ever. To help sellers cash in from their closets, Trade Me is opening a pop-up store in Tāmaki Makaurau where Kiwi can give their garments a refresh and get them auction-ready.

The pop-up has been launched alongside Trade Me’s annual Circular Economy Report which has revealed that the average Kiwi has around 11 pieces of clothing they no longer want or wear, which could make them $300 by decluttering their wardrobes.

The report also found that the secondhand market has seen an 11 per cent increase in purchases since 2019, with the cost of living motivating more Kiwi to shop secondhand. Almost half (43%) of people who have items to clear out agree that the rising cost of living has made them buy more secondhand items - a 3% increase when compared to 2022.

Secondhand Spin Equips Sellers with Tips and Tools for Success

The report also found that 90% of Kiwi are more likely to purchase a pre-loved item if it is well-presented in its listing. To ensure Kiwi make the most out of their listings, Trade Me is launching a pop-up ‘laundromat’ where sellers can bring in their pre-loved clothing and accessories for a refresh and revamp and to receive expert advice on how to get their items auction-ready. Named ‘Secondhand Spin’ and located at 242 Broadway in Newmarket, the pop-up will be open to the public for one weekend only from 2-3 March.

Iconic New Zealand fashion designer Juliette Hogan, who is a top search on Trade Me’s Clothing & Fashion category and has long been an advocate for circular fashion says: “I am passionate about creating high-quality pieces designed to be worn and treasured. Well-crafted pieces should be able to stand the test of time, and if an owner is ready to part ways with a garment, the idea that it could find fresh appreciation gives me such joy.”

“Finding the next home for quality secondhand pieces provides a new life for garments that could otherwise go unworn or potentially end up in landfill. Presenting these pieces in a way that feels special to buyers is an important step to help achieve this”.

Juliette continues: “Preparing your garments for the next adventure, and elevating their appeal can be as simple as refreshing with minor repairs steaming or taking well-lit images against a simple backdrop. These can all help to extend the useful life of your clothing and contribute to a more circular economy and sustainable futures.”

Elevate Listings at Secondhand Spin

The pop-up Secondhand Spin will house several styling stations, where customers can steam, press, lint roll and fragrance their garments. Onsite listing experts will be standing by to advise people on how to make their items auction-ready.

A photography wall will feature a seamless backdrop to shoot garments against. The backdrop will be interchangeable, allowing customers to play with colours and props to make their items pop. Sellers can upload their listings in their own time and hopefully watch the bids and buys roll in.

Trade Me's Brand, Marketing and Communications Director, Sally Feinson, says: “Our research shows that almost three in four of us reportedly have 11 pieces of clothing to sell. Unsurprisingly clothing and fashion is the biggest selling category on Trade Me so, to get clicks, it’s important to make your listing stand-out. We want to support Kiwi to make the most of the pre-loved items they’re selling with Secondhand Spin.

She continues: “Listing a garment with great presentation will not only increase the buyer's appeal but could also make a big difference to your back pocket.“

“Each year we continue to see a growing trend in Kiwi making more conscious choices in how they shop – from both a sustainable and economic perspective. As this continues, we hope that pre-owned clothing becomes more of a buyer's go-to way to shop”.

To encourage Kiwi to list their pre-loved pieces, Trade Me is offering free selling on site from Thursday 29 February to Sunday 10 March in its Clothing & Fashion category*, where members can list and sell items for free, putting more in their back pocket for their own purchases.

About Secondhand Spin

Open to the public from 2-3 March from 10:00AM - 4:00PM at 242 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland.

Limit 1-2 garments or accessories, per person.

Visit Secondhand Spin for more information.

Trade Me Selling Tips:

For those unable to attend the pop-up, here are some easy tips to do at home to help you get the most out of listing your items:

Create a quality listing: Maximise your item's selling potential with a top-notch listing. Use catchy titles and a subtitle for better visibility. Provide all the details upfront to reduce Q&A, covering everything from condition to sizing. Ensure your items are clean, pressed and hanging so that buyers can view your item in all it’s glory. Make your listing visually appealing with clear, high-quality photos – you don't need to be a pro, just use natural light and a neutral backdrop. And hey, you've got 20 free photo slots, so make them count! Build trust with your buyer: Win your buyer's trust by verifying your membership – a small effort that boosts credibility. Dive into research on similar listings to grasp competition and meet buyer expectations; think about perks like free shipping or a tempting Buy Now price. Respond promptly to questions, Remember that if one buyer asks a question, chances are there are others wanting to know the same thing. Make each sale a standout experience for positive feedback, as good reviews build trust and speed up future sales. Don't forget to reciprocate with feedback too!

Use Trade Me features to encourage speedy sales:

Facilitate a quick sale by tapping into our features to meet both your and the buyer's needs. Spice things up by adding the 'Make an offer' feature, proven to reduce selling time by 17% and increase the chances of a sale by 8%. Embrace the straightforwardness of 'Buy Now' for a swift and easy purchasing experience. Jazz up your listing with our promotional features, potentially giving it the extra oomph for a quicker sale. Consider the excitement of a $1 reserve listing to generate interest, making sure to highlight your product's value in the description. Smooth out the shipping process with our 'Book a courier' service, offering buyers cost savings and accurate shipping estimates.

