Home Consents Down 28 Percent In January

There were 1,991 new homes consented in January 2024, down 28 percent compared with January 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Fewer new homes were consented in January 2024 than in each of the previous five January months,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In January 2024, there were 899 stand-alone houses consented, down 16 percent compared with January 2023.

