Tourism Talent Taps Expedia NZ Manager Kelly Dodd

Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Tourism Talent

Tourism Talent, the premier recruitment agency in the tourism and hospitality sector, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kelly Dodd as Senior Associate for Hotels, Resorts, and Accommodation bringing with her a wealth of experience and a passion for the industry.

Originally from the United States and now proudly calling New Zealand home, Kelly brings over 18 years’ experience in the sector from her most recent role as Area Manager at Expedia Group. She has a Master's Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management, and a background in food and beverage, hotels, and travel-tech.

Tourism Talent Managing Director, Jason Hill says "We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the Tourism Talent family. Her global experience and unwavering commitment to the industry align perfectly with our mission of connecting exceptional talent with great tourism businesses. Kelly's key strengths lie in fostering genuine relationships, connecting people and ideas and s we continue to grow and thrive we believe she will make a significant impact."

Kelly said, "The hospitality industry is both vast and intimate. I'm here to bridge the gaps and I'm excited to contribute to this dynamic team! I look forward to collaborating closely with the industry's top talent."

Tourism Talent specialises in executive recruitment for the tourism and hospitality sector including full-time, contract and governance roles. Kelly starts on the 4th of March 2024.

