Spate Of Scam Activity Hitting Pasifika Communities In New Zealand And In The Islands

ASB is warning of a scam currently circulating on Facebook and Instagram, which takes advantage of the upcoming ASB Polyfest event to target Pasifika communities both in New Zealand and in the Pacific Islands.

Scammers have created fake social media profiles, with Polyfest logos and branding, which they are using to “sell” tickets and live streaming links for fans, friends and family wanting to watch the upcoming event. Victims are asked to pay for the fake tickets or access to the livestream via fraudulent payment links, which are used to steal debit and credit card information.

ASB Executive General Manager Technology and Operations says: “We’re really concerned about this scam activity, which is hurting the very people Polyfest aims to celebrate and we understand this is one of several current scams which are likely to impact these same communities. We are aware scammers have also been impersonating Pasifika Festival and sadly, sharing fraudulent links for the funeral of Member of Parliament Efeso Collins.

“Scam activity of all kinds is on the rise and I encourage everyone to be vigilant, particularly if you’re asked to make a payment or provide sensitive information.

“If you have friends or family in the Pasifika community here or in the Islands, or who might be interested in these events, let them know. Anyone can fall victim to a scam and staying alert to scammers is our first defence.”

“Anyone who has clicked on a link that might be suspicious, or entered their payment details, should block their cards in the first instance, and contact their bank immediately. ASB customers can call us 24/7 on 0800 ASB FRAUD (0800 272 372).”

Legitimate tickets to Polyfest cost between $7.50 and $10 each and will only be sold via the iTICKET NZ site. The event will be livestreamed for free on the ASB Polyfest website from 20 March when the festival begins.

Fans will not be asked to enter any payment details to access the livestream and no tickets will be sold via social media pages or direct message.

How to spot a fraudulent profile:

Fake business email addresses

Suspicious URL links (containing a different name, for example)

Spelling mistakes

Blurry logos, images or other brand assets

Few or no followers

Has only recently joined the social media platform

© Scoop Media