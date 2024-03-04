GoGenerosity Partners With PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road To Empower Generosity In Tauranga

Tauranga, New Zealand, March 4th, 2024 - GoGenerosity, a pioneering digital platform committed to making generosity part of everyday life, has announced a collaboration with PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road and Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket for a two-week campaign aimed at enhancing food security in Tauranga.

The campaign, set to kick off on March 4, 2024, allows customers of PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road the opportunity to pay-it-forward (donate) at the checkout through an Eftpos prompt. Customers can choose to donate a small percentage of their total bill or set their own amount. Unlike most donation drives, 100% of these contributions will be pooled and used to provide groceries to fill the shelves of the Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket.

The Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket, established by the Linkt Community Trust in partnership with Foodstuffs and Ōtūmoetai Baptist Church in November 2022, embodies a vision of fostering a connected, kai secure community in Ōtūmoetai by making groceries accessible for people experiencing financial hardship. It provides groceries through a points system, allowing families to choose what they specifically need, differentiating the Social Supermarket from the likes of Food Banks.

This two-week PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road campaign is the second of this kind for Foodstuff’s Bay of Plenty stores. A previous pay-it-forward drive held over three weeks at New World Brookfield last year generated $39,638 which translates to 991 people in need supported through Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket. This impressive amount was a combined total generated from New World Brookfield matching their customers’ donations dollar-for-dollar. PAK’NSAVE is hoping to generate similar consumer pay-it-forwards for the Social Supermarket, at a time when many in our community need this support.

GoGenerosity's role in this impactful campaign is to facilitate and empower giving through its innovative platform and technology. By harnessing the power of digital solutions, GoGenerosity uses the collective impact of generosity, enabling individuals to make meaningful contributions to their communities and being able to track the direct impact.

"We are thrilled to partner with PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road for this initiative," says Rohan McCloskey, CEO and Founder of GoGenerosity. "At GoGenerosity, we are deeply committed to leveraging technology for social good. This campaign is the perfect example of what happens when we work together as a community. It empowers individuals and businesses to make a tangible difference through giving small amounts, often."

By collaborating with PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road and the Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket, GoGenerosity continues to help create a world where generosity is not just an occasional act but a part of our every day.

