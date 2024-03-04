Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ManageEngine Joins Forces With Check Point To Tackle Rising Mobile Threats

Monday, 4 March 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: ManageEngine

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2024 ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has announced the integration between Endpoint Central, its flagship unified endpoint management solution, and Check Point's Harmony Mobile, a leading mobile threat defence solution, to help IT security teams automate the remediation of mobile threats.

The expanding mobile workforce has presented cybercriminals with more opportunities to leverage mobile devices for the exploitation of organisational networks through malicious activities. According to Check Point's 2023 Cyber Security Report, one in 10 organisations were hit by mobile malware in 2022. These threats are only likely to increase in the coming years, requiring security teams to put a robust response mechanism in place.

The integration between the solutions addresses the increasing number of mobile threats that continue to circumvent OS-native security measures. These threats range from traditional malware to more sophisticated phishing attacks and spyware.

The integration also fosters synergy between the solutions offered by both vendors, empowering joint customers to streamline processes for mobile threat detection, prioritisation, and remediation. This collaborative approach enhances operational efficiency, offering a more effective and seamless experience for organisations tackling mobile security challenges.

"In our journey to equip IT security teams to fight against the evolving threat landscape, we have been offering a wide range of security solutions from a unified platform," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. "We are excited to partner with Check Point to enhance our mobile security capabilities, empowering customers with advanced and comprehensive endpoint security."

By integrating Check Point’s Harmony Mobile with ManageEngine’s Endpoint Central, organisations can achieve holistic endpoint management and security, seamlessly addressing the challenges posed by the rapid proliferation of mobile devices in the workplace,” said Jason Min, Head of Business Development at Check Point. “This integration empowers organisations to identify and remediate device, network, and app-based threats across all enterprise endpoints while maintaining operational efficiency.”

About Endpoint Central

Endpoint Central is a UEM and EPP solution that manages and secures today's digital workplace across diverse device types and OSs. Acclaimed by industry analysts like Gartner®, Forrester, and IDC, it employs a single, lightweight agent to offer end-to-end device life cycle management, consolidated with security capabilities like attack surface management, threat detection and response, and compliance. Robust remote troubleshooting, self-service capabilities, and proactive analytics help reduce downtime and improve the overall end-user experience. Available both on-premises and as a SaaS solution, Endpoint Central is used by more than 25,000 enterprises globally, fitting perfectly into their existing IT infrastructures and enabling interoperability. For more information, visit manageengine.com/endpoint-central.

About ManageEngine 

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-based IT management solutions catering to a wide range of organizations, MSPs and MSSPs. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China, Australia and the United Kingdom as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity's portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

