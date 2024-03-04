Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otago Powerball Player Wins $12.3 Million

Monday, 4 March 2024, 3:51 pm
Press Release: lotto nz

A lucky Powerball player from Otago will be starting the month on a high after winning $12.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the third Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Hawke’s Bay. The couple are looking forward to investing their prize.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Caroline Dairy in Kaiapoi and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown The Palms in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

 DatePrizeStoreLocation
0127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
0210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
032 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
