The All New Triton 2024 Launches, Pre Order Now With Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

The hype is finally here. Kiwis have long been fans of Mitsubishi's iconic Triton line-up, so the release of the 2024 Next Generation Triton is a date worth circling on their calendars. Over the last few months, Mitsubishi has provided detailed insight into the latest iteration of the beloved UTE, boasting a bigger silhouette complemented by a bold, aggressive redesign. But the changes are more than skin deep, with Mitsubishi's brand new 4N16 bi-turbo engine making it Euro 6B emissions compliant with Auto Stop & Go and AdBlue technology. With a towing capacity of 3.5T and a minimum payload of 1,000kg whilst no longer requiring a triple axle trailer, the 2024 Triton is set to be equal parts workhorse and weekend warrior. The 4WD models come with the latest iteration of Mitsubishi's renowned Super Select II system, Active Yaw Control, and seven drive modes. All these performance and aesthetic upgrades are complimented by a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety as well as a slew of comfort and convenience features.

If you want to take a deep dive into all the features on offer with the latest 2024 Mitsubishi Triton line up, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi wrote an in-depth article, Mitsubishi Triton 2024 Specs and Features, that has all the information you need.

What is the Release Date For the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton?

Be one of the first to get behind the wheel of the innovative 2024 Triton because demonstration models are rolling into Simon Lucas Mitsubishi this month! The anticipation has never been higher, and the good news doesn't end there – full stock is set to arrive in March too, making now the perfect time to book your test drive. It's expected that the first release will sell out fast, so if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the latest Triton, preorders are essential. Experience firsthand why this is not just another UTE, it is a brand new benchmark for its class.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton Price

The Mitsubishi Triton boasts an extensive lineup, providing a diverse range of options to suit all the use case scenarios of Kiwi UTE enthusiasts.

Model Price (Inc. GST) NEXT GEN TRITON 2WD DIESEL SC CH 2.4D GLX 2WD 6AT $38,690.00 + DC DC CH 2.4D GLX 2WD 6AT $41,990.00 + DC DC WS 2.4D GLX 2WD 6AT $43,990.00 + DC DC CH 2.4D GLXR 2WD 6AT $44,990.00 + DC DC WS 2.4D GLXR 2WD 6AT $46,990.00 + DC DC CH 2.4D VRX 2WD 6AT $49,990.00 + DC DC WS 2.4D VRX 2WD 6AT $51,990.00 + DC NEXT GEN TRITON 4WD DIESEL SC CH 2.4D GLX 4WD 6AT $43,990.00 + DC CC CH 2.4D GLX 4WD 6AT $46,740.00 + DC CC WS 2.4D GLX 4WD 6AT $48,740.00 + DC DC CH 2.4D GLX 4WD 6AT $48,740.00 + DC DC WS 2.4D GLX 4WD 6AT $50,740.00 + DC DC CH 2.4D GLXR 4WD 6AT $51,990.00 + DC DC WS 2.4D GLXR 4WD 6AT $53,990.00 + DC DC CH 2.4D VRX 4WD 6AT $57,990.00 + DC DC WS 2.4D VRX 4WD 6AT $59,990.00 + DC

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's expert team provides a range of purchasing options and services that make the buying process smooth and personal. This includes free valuations on trade ins on all brands and models, as well as finance options such as their Assured Future Value. Assured Future Value allows you to drive away in a brand new 2024 Mitsubishi Triton whilst taking advantage of flexible finance solutions, fixed low interest repayments and the ability to renew the agreement at any time.

See Simon Lucas Finance Deals for the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi also offers a Demo-To-Your-Door service, in which a demonstration model is brought to your home for you to test drive around your neighbourhood. Between flexible finance solutions and this Demo to Your Door service, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi provides one of the most seamless and personal purchasing journeys available in New Zealand.

First Impressions of the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton

The first round of reviews surrounding the release of the latest Triton are starting to emerge, and it's safe to say that Mitsubishi have a winner on their hands.

"Looks good, roomy, better off-road, strong low-rev torque, supple suspension, quicker steering, good ground clearance, engine feels smoother, generational improvements, multiple drive modes" - GoAuto.com.au

"Mitsubishi's people are clearly proud of their new Triton, and my initial impression is they have every right to be." - Drive.com.au

Experience Award-Winning Service at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

At Simon Lucas Mitsubishi, they take immense pride in their award-winning customer service. They make purchasing a new vehicle an enjoyable experience from start to finish and even beyond with their acclaimed after sales care. The friendly and knowledgeable team goes above and beyond to ensure customers feel thoroughly supported every step of the way. It's all about creating relationships that last a lifetime, not just until the customer drives off the lot.

Remember, the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton isn't just another UTE — it's a leap in innovation for Mitsubishi’s iconic UTE. Customers can book their test drive today, pre-order their Triton, and say hello to adventure. So don’t miss out on the first release of the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton, swing by Simon Lucas Mitsubishi's North Shore dealership or contact them on their website today.

