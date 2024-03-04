Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Policy Statement On Land Transport Great News For Road Freight Sector

Monday, 4 March 2024, 6:47 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers Association

The draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport released today by Transport Minister Simeon Brown is great news for the road freight sector and the economy says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

Tighe-Umbers said 93% of goods re delivered by road so investment in roading is investment in the economy – everyone wins.

“This policy is geared towards getting the basics right. That means restoring the damaged road network so it is fit for purpose, continuing to look after it, and investing in the future roads we need to support a growing economy.

“A half billion dollar pothole prevention fund sends a strong signal that getting the basics right is critical. It needs to be well targeted and it’s pleasing it is ring-fenced so councils have to spend it on roading.

“Potholes are a major problem throughout New Zealand. They are a visible sign our road maintenance is not keeping up. They are one of the most common concerns raised by NRC members.

“Transport operators want to see the Government’s programme rolled out quickly so we can get fit-for-purpose roading. We’re looking forward to working with the Government to help get this underway.”

