Taboola Appoints Experienced APAC Advertising Exec To Manage New Zealand Sales As It Expands Its Presence In ANZ Market

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 10:22 am
Press Release: Taboola

5 March 2024: Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, has today announced the appointment of former Taboola APAC director and skilled digital strategist Joe France as its New Zealand sales lead, as it continues to expand its presence in the ANZ market.

Under his new remit, France will be responsible for cultivating key partnerships and delivering innovative solutions to meet evolving New Zealand client needs.

France has a long history with Taboola, having worked as its APAC Sales and Partnership Director, based in Thailand, for nearly five years, before taking on digital strategist roles with Tilt Digital New Zealand and PitchMe.

He brings nearly 20 years’ experience in digital advertising and publishing to his new role, having worked with some of the world’s leading content marketing brands, including MSN, Yahoo and Linkedin, across Asia, Australia and New Zealand. France was also part of the founding team of the Southeast Asian Admax Network, which was sold to Komli Media in 2012.

Frances’ appointment comes on the back of Taboola’s recently secured 30-year strategic partnership with Yahoo. Under the deal, Taboola will exclusively power native advertising across all of Yahoo’s digital properties, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News and Yahoo Sport.

Taboola now has more than 7.5 million daily average users in Australia, and more than one million in New Zealand. Its reach extends to more than 9000 publisher partners, including TVNZ, Otago Daily Times, MSN and CNBC.

Frances’ appointment is effective immediately.

