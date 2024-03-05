Craigs Investment Partners And The New Zealand Open Raise $25,000 For Charity

Players and spectators at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport have helped leading wealth management firm and tournament sponsor Craigs Investment Partners raise nearly $25,000 for charity at Millbrook Resort.

“Golf raises more money for charity than any other sport in New Zealand,” says Jeremy Williamson, Head of Private Wealth and Markets for Craigs Investment Partners. “When we joined as a major tournament sponsor, we were keen to promote ‘golf for good’ by connecting the golfing community of players and spectators with charitable organisations.”

New Zealand Open Chairman John Hart is delighted that the New Zealand Open could be a vehicle to help Craigs Investment Partners raise funds for some great New Zealand charities.

“Craigs Investment Partners has done an amazing job at connecting with the local community and three well deserving charities. Their commitment to ‘golf for good’ is inspiring and something the New Zealand Open is proud to be part of.”

Craigs sponsored two incredible charity fundraising initiatives over the course of the tournament. ‘Birdies for Charity’ saw the company donate $200 into a pool for every birdie recorded by professionals and amateurs on the Craigs Investment Partners hole (Coronet #16, Tournament #15 – Par 3) across all four days of the tournament. A total of 91 birdies were scored, and an incredible $19,000 will be shared between Cure Kids and the Acorn Foundation.

Cure Kids Head of Engagement Brendon Pongia says “We are really thankful to Craigs Investment Partners for creating this initiative within the New Zealand Open. It’s provided an opportunity to engage with another audience and work in partnership to enable interactions with clients. It shows that Craigs cares by giving back and, for me, that’s really important.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Craigs also hosted and donated prize money for a ‘Closest to the Pin’ competition for spectators on the tournament’s final weekend. In return for a donation to the Wakatipu Community Foundation, spectators had two attempts to hit a golf ball closest to the pin. The person with the closest shot on each day received $5,000 prize money. The lucky winners of the Closest to the Pin competition on Saturday and Sunday were Tim Cumming from Nelson and Wesley McAllister from Queenstown. Generous spectators who took part donated almost $6,000 directly to the foundation.

“The skills of those on the course and the generosity of spectators has helped us to make a meaningful contribution to some worthy charities,” says Williamson. “It’s a testament to golf’s ability to bring people together for fun and competition, for community and the greater good. It’s part of the strong value alignment we see between Craigs and the New Zealand Open tournament.”

Jennifer Belmont, CEO of Wakatipu Community Foundation summarised their involvement over the weekend.

“Thanks to the incredible dedication and exceptional work of the fantastic Craigs team, the 'Closest to the Pin' charity fundraiser at the New Zealand Open was a tremendous success for the Wakatipu Community Foundation. We are incredibly thankful for the amazing community support at the event.”

As part of the sponsorship, two Craigs’ clients won tournament packages through Craigs’ Road to the Open. Brian Cadzow won a spot in the Pro-Am division and John McIntee won a VIP guest experience.

“As the winner of Craigs’ Road to the Open I was truly blown away. It was a privilege to represent Craigs at the New Zealand Open. We’ve had a lot of fun and are already looking forward to next year,” says Cadzow.

“We loved sharing the experience with our clients,” says Williamson. “Brian and John are not only ambassadors for the regional golf clubs we sponsor and loyal supporters of our business, but they are also genuinely great people. I enjoyed the opportunity to get to know them better over the tournament.”

Williamson confirmed the Craigs’ Road to the Open competition would return this year, and two more clients could win the opportunity to play and experience the 2025 New Zealand Open with Craigs.

© Scoop Media

