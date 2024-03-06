Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me Turns 25: The Most Iconic Trade Me Listings Of All Time

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:27 am
Press Release: Trademe

Orlando Bloom’s sticky lollipop, a lamborghini made out of cardboard and David Seymour’s twerking outfit are among the most iconic things that have been listed on Trade Me over the past 25 years.

To celebrate its 25th birthday this month, Aotearoa’s #1 classifieds and marketplace site has released the most iconic listings from when the platform first went live in 1999 until today.

Trade Me’s Jessamy Malcolm Cowper said the top 25 were a combination of listings that had a high number of views but also memorable items that still have the country talking years later.

“From humble beginnings and a desire to keep a Wellington flat warm to over five million members buying and selling their items onsite, for a quarter of a century Kiwi have been using Trade Me as their spot to grab a bargain. Over that time there have been some listings that have made us laugh, cry and on occasion, cringe.”

Ms Malcolm Cowper said the most iconic auctions highlighted some of the significant events for Aotearoa in the past 25 years. “Trade Me has this ability to reflect New Zealand back to itself. Our list includes references to events like the ban on smoking indoors, single use plastic bags, and the impact of COVID-19. It’s a fascinating look back at moments in our collective history.”

“For example, back in 2009, when smoking indoors was banned we saw an infamous ‘last cigarette’ listed onsite which was said to be legally smoked inside Malt restaurant and bar in Auckland, at 11:59pm on December 9, 2004 before the smoke-free legislation came into force. It ended up being sold for $7,475 and racked up over 100,000 views.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Another cultural moment in history was when the country was obsessed with Lord of the Rings, after the popular movie franchise was filmed in Aotearoa and premiered here in 2003.

“During the premiere in Poneke Wellington Orlando Bloom was seen sucking a lollipop which strangely had a cricket in its centre. This half-sucked lollipop was grabbed and became a listing on Trade Me. Some might find that a little odd but that wasn’t the case for everyone as it ended up being bought for $300.”

The iconic listings also cover a range of creatively crafted items, showing that our country really does love a bit of DIY.

“There’s examples of Kiwi ingenuity with listings such as the Sky Tower that was made out of MIQ trash, a Lamborghini made completely out of cardboard, a Spa boat, a Toyota Townace that somehow made its way across the Cook Strait and those Big FRESH characters that have become legend among kids of the 80s and 90s.”:” said Ms Malcolm Cowper.

Most recently, ‘interesting’ shaped fruit and vegetables have dominated the top viewed listings from the last few years.

“No Trade Me listing roundup is complete without a phallic shaped vegetable or two. Kiwi love to share their weird and wonderful shaped fresh produce, and it wouldn’t be a list of Trade Me top listings without them,” said Ms Malcom Cowper.

A lot of these listings prove that Kiwi love to have a laugh - especially when it comes to making fun of our neighbours across the ditch.

“In 2006, one Trade Me member decided to try to sell the whole Australian continent, categorising it in the BBQ section because ‘it's the only thing of note you could use Australia for’. The features of the listing included: ‘large brown boring featureless land mass.’ This listing was eventually removed as Australia wasn’t actually for sale.”

“Rounding off the list was a listing titled ‘sandpaper gate,’ which poked fun at the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal. Cricketer Cameron Bancroft appeared to rub the cricket ball in a match against South Africa with something which was later found to be sandpaper. One member was quick to jump onto Trade Me and make a mockery (and $58) of the incident, which also got over 260,000 views,” said Ms Malcom Cowper.

Also featuring in the list of most iconic Trade Me listings over the past 25 years is the Tana Umaga handbag, Helen Clark’s beehive sketches and John Key’s signed plaster cast. A number of the listings raised money for charity highlighting how generous Kiwi are for a good cause.

Listing namePrice soldYear listed 
Island Resort$32,290,000.00 asking price2024
Used Cigarette Butt$7,475.00 2005
Iconic Big FRESH Characters$4,520 2019
Orlando Bloom’s Lollipop$330 2003
Toyota Townace Boatace 1990$9,100.00 2009
Launch Payload to Space and Attend Rocket Launch$5,560.00 2009
PaknSave bag$52 2019
Ed Sheeran Ticket and Date - Auckland$2052018
Ardern, Seymour join forces for pricks everywhere$100,1002022
Cardborghini Aventapoor$10,420 2021
Sky Tower made from MIQ trash$605 2021
John’s Cast Off$18,500.10 2009
Spa boat$9,5382022 
Scary washing machine. No really, it’s terrifying!$5,1602009
‘A Wicked Wing Taste Tester’ for KFC’N/A2024
Demonic Printer$2002020
“Bernie” the Fire EngineUnknown 2020
The infamous beehive sketch signed by Helen ClarkNo bids - listed for $4,5622007
Phallic shaped vegetables$151 - $274.992019 - 2024
Travelling hat$1,000 2019
David Seymour Twerking outfit$1,2402018
AustraliaNot sold2006
Hurricanes Handbag and cellphone$22,800.00 2006
Stormtrooper costume$2,499 2021
Sandpapergate $58 2018

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Trademe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 