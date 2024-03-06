Professional Excellence Recognised In The Financial Adviser Profession

David Whyte has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Financial Advice New Zealand at the annual conference.

The Award was presented last night at a gala dinner at Te Papa, Museum of New Zealand, attended by hundreds of financial advisers and industry partners.

Mr. Whyte a member of Financial Advice New Zealand and has been a strong advocate for the professional body for financial advisers, which he believes offers a more effective message to consumers, regulators, and legislators.

The Chair of Financial Advice New Zealand, the Hon. Heather Roy said “There are numerous examples of commitment to the financial advice profession, and it was difficult to narrow it down to one person. We have awarded this prestigious honour to David Whyte for the significant contributions he has made to our profession over the course of his career. David’s leadership and dedication have had an enormously positive impact on the sector.

David Whyte has contributed to the financial advice profession for over 35 years, and currently holds several board positions, both in and outside of the sector, including chairing the Board for Strategi and Kiwi Advice Network. He is also a member of the Financial Dispute Resolution Advisory Council.

Nick Hakes, Financial Advice New Zealand CEO, said “Financial advisers work hard for their clients and have seen the impact of the last few years. To come together last night as a profession to recognise some of the advisers who have gone the extra mile, has been inspiring.” We are looking forward to what 2024-2025 brings as we continue to support financial advisers to thrive.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

