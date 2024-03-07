Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Price Expectations Highest In Two And A Half Years

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 10:41 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB’s latest Housing Confidence survey shows house price expectations continue to increase, with net 51% of New Zealanders expecting them to rise – the highest net reading recorded since October 2021, before the start of the most recent housing market downturn.

ASB Senior Economist Kim Mundy says while expectations for higher house prices were evident across the country, Aucklanders are the most confident the tide has turned on pricing, with net 56% expecting higher house prices ahead.

“Last time net house price expectations were at this level, annual house price growth was at almost 30 percent. As of January 2024, annual growth was a more muted 2.2%, reminding us that house price expectations are more of a directional indicator than a reflection of what the market is doing.

“While house prices are likely to continue rising, we’re not forecasting the type of growth we saw in the last upswing over 2020 and 2021, with still-high interest rates acting as a powerful market moderator.”

New Zealanders are braced for the high interest rate environment to continue, but only net 15% of respondents are expecting further rate hikes, down from 28% in the three months to October, which suggests more people think a peak in rates might be just around the corner.

As for whether now is a good time to buy a property, New Zealanders appear to be firmly on the fence, with 51% of respondents saying it’s neither a good nor bad time to buy. This lack of conviction in the state of the market has been the case since the end of 2022.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We acknowledge there are quite a few conflicting signals for prospective buyers: a turning market, policy changes, high debt servicing costs, possible debt-to-income restrictions and upfront affordability constraints.”

The full ASB Housing Confidence Survey for the three months to January 2024 will be available online at www.asb.co.nz. Other recent ASB reports that also include housing commentary can be accessed via a Search page https://reports.asb.co.nz by selecting the keyword ‘Housing’.

Note to editors: The ASB Housing Confidence Survey was constructed from data received from 2926 individual respondents.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 