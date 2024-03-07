Health Care Leads Annual Increase In Filled Jobs For December 2023



The health care and social assistance industry had a 5.3 percent (13,692 jobs) annual increase in filled jobs numbers for the year ended December 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Across all industries filled jobs numbers were up 2.9 percent (64,843 jobs) in the December 2023 quarter compared with the December 2022 quarter.

“Filled jobs in the health care industry steadily grew throughout 2023 after a relatively subdued period in the second half of 2022,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

